Ten Tips To Survive Flu Season If You Don’t Have Health Insurance

The leaves are falling off the trees, the kids are back in school, and the sun goes down around 7:45pm which could only mean one thing — Autumn is upon us.
There are many beautiful things to look forward to in the Fall, but flu season isn’t one of them. According to reports, National Health Services fear that this upcoming influenza season, which kicks off in October, will be the worst flu season in history — but don’t fret. Check out these ten tips to help you survive flu season on your own.
1. Turmeric Powder
Curcumin, a.k.a. Turmeric, is a spice that belongs to the ginger family. The strong scent and golden yellow hue speaks volumes about the spice’s super potency. With it’s antiviral properties, it helps to deactivate viral growth and strengthen the immune system; which is all that humans need to maintain a healthy body.
2. Oregano Oil Tablets
Oregano Oil is a popular natural healing tool with antifungal and antibacterial properties. Whenever you feel a stuffy nose and headache coming on, grab a couple of tablets to help fight off the symptoms very quickly. They don’t call it nature’s antibiotic for nothing.
3. Sleep
Resting is such an underrated concept in the Western world, despite the fact that we need to function healthily. Taking time to relax, sleep and reset your body will help it fight off any infection with more strength and diligence. So cut off the Netflix and catch some Z’s.
4. Emergen-C
The modern day immune booster is packed with Vitamin C. Vitamin C is very efficient in preventing colds and boosting the immune system during flu season.
5. Washing Hands Consistently
You’d be surprised how uncommon common sense is these days. It’s very important to wash your hands often, considering the fact that bacteria and germs spread expeditiously in every moment of the day — especially before eating.
6. Water
Whenever the body is ill, dehydration tends to occur. Water, water, water and more water is the key to maintaining a healthy life and preventing things like the flu from occurring or lasting long.
7. Neti Pot
Morning routine.. Before my pranayama 👃💋 Cleaning your nose every morning. Nasal passages are the first line of defense against pollution, allergens, and other irritants; it's important to keep them clean and functioning. A nasal wash, also known as a rinse or irrigation, is an effective way to flush out mucus and toxins and keep your passages healthy. The neti pot, a traditional Ayurvedic therapy that dates back thousands of years, is on the rise.. and many allergy and sinus sufferers are turning to it as an alternative to over-the-counter medication, which can carry unpleasant side effects. Using a neti pot is quick, simple, and perhaps most importantly, it can raise the body's defenses against illness.
A Lot of techniques that people deem new age is just ancient wisdom making a comeback — like the Neti pot. A Neti pot helps get rid of excess mucus and flush out the nasal passages. Addressing congestion is one of the quickest ways to heal from influenza.
8. Zinc
Zinc is an important mineral that helps the body in many ways. If the body is deficient it Zinc, that leads to an increased chance of colds and flu, chronic fatigue and much more. Get your Zinc on.
9. Probiotics
These seasonal local plums have been fun to experiment with and have made some really wonderful flavors!
Good bacteria is the key to a long, healthy life. When it comes to your gut, that’s the main area of the body that should be thriving with an abundance of good bacteria — 75 percent of the immune system is in your gut. Probiotics restores beneficial bacteria and boosts your immune system.
10. Ginger & Honey
Both ginger and honey are powerful natural detoxers and healers. Ginger will help you sweat out the toxins in your body, while the honey will soothe your throat and suppress coughing. Add a little lemon and you should be back to balance in no time.
Stay healthy!