Ten Tips To Survive Flu Season If You Don’t Have Health Insurance

The leaves are falling off the trees, the kids are back in school, and the sun goes down around 7:45pm which could only mean one thing — Autumn is upon us.

There are many beautiful things to look forward to in the Fall, but flu season isn’t one of them. According to reports, National Health Services fear that this upcoming influenza season, which kicks off in October, will be the worst flu season in history — but don’t fret. Check out these ten tips to help you survive flu season on your own.

1. Turmeric Powder

Turmeric powder is now available! The zesty powder gives a pop of color to your handmade products. Link to turmeric powder in profile. A post shared by Bramble Berry (@brambleberry) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Curcumin, a.k.a. Turmeric, is a spice that belongs to the ginger family. The strong scent and golden yellow hue speaks volumes about the spice’s super potency. With it’s antiviral properties, it helps to deactivate viral growth and strengthen the immune system; which is all that humans need to maintain a healthy body.

2. Oregano Oil Tablets

#shapersdiet #oreganooil #antibiotics A post shared by Shapers©2006 Iranmehr Hospital (@shapersdiet.clinic) on Mar 24, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

Oregano Oil is a popular natural healing tool with antifungal and antibacterial properties. Whenever you feel a stuffy nose and headache coming on, grab a couple of tablets to help fight off the symptoms very quickly. They don’t call it nature’s antibiotic for nothing.

3. Sleep

Resting is such an underrated concept in the Western world, despite the fact that we need to function healthily. Taking time to relax, sleep and reset your body will help it fight off any infection with more strength and diligence. So cut off the Netflix and catch some Z’s.

4. Emergen-C

The modern day immune booster is packed with Vitamin C. Vitamin C is very efficient in preventing colds and boosting the immune system during flu season.

5. Washing Hands Consistently

#sink #glass#mirror#spiegel#washhands #instaday #photoday #happymonday A post shared by Roller (@rollersiw) on Sep 11, 2017 at 12:20am PDT

You’d be surprised how uncommon common sense is these days. It’s very important to wash your hands often, considering the fact that bacteria and germs spread expeditiously in every moment of the day — especially before eating.

6. Water

Halfway there! #gallonofwateraday #hydrate #goals A post shared by Emily Rasmussen (@emily.rasmussen23) on Aug 2, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Whenever the body is ill, dehydration tends to occur. Water, water, water and more water is the key to maintaining a healthy life and preventing things like the flu from occurring or lasting long.

7. Neti Pot

A Lot of techniques that people deem new age is just ancient wisdom making a comeback — like the Neti pot. A Neti pot helps get rid of excess mucus and flush out the nasal passages. Addressing congestion is one of the quickest ways to heal from influenza.

8. Zinc

Zinc is an important mineral that helps the body in many ways. If the body is deficient it Zinc, that leads to an increased chance of colds and flu, chronic fatigue and much more. Get your Zinc on.

9. Probiotics

Good bacteria is the key to a long, healthy life. When it comes to your gut, that’s the main area of the body that should be thriving with an abundance of good bacteria — 75 percent of the immune system is in your gut. Probiotics restores beneficial bacteria and boosts your immune system.

10. Ginger & Honey

Ingredient Focus: Ginger root oil contributes to detoxifying effects that help counteract the look of dull, lackluster skin by enhancing the appearance of skin radiance. Find it in Rescue & Renew! #RescueandRenew #GingerRoot #Arbonne A post shared by Arbonne International (@arbonne) on Aug 24, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Both ginger and honey are powerful natural detoxers and healers. Ginger will help you sweat out the toxins in your body, while the honey will soothe your throat and suppress coughing. Add a little lemon and you should be back to balance in no time.

Stay healthy!