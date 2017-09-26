Ten Of The Greatest Quotes From Legendary HBCU Graduates

When it comes to the history of American society, Black people are the foundation on which it was built on. From our natural wisdom to our physical, emotional and mental strength — you can’t pay to to have that kind of divine power.

One thing Black people learned early on is that education is the true power. Basic and essential skills like reading and writing were denied to African Americans for so long that when we did get our power back, gaining knowledge and education were the first steps taken to attain total freedom.

In honor of Black leaders who have made a huge difference in the world — and are products of historically Black colleges and Universities— check out these amazing quotes that may still be plausible today.

Toni Morrison (Howard University in Washington, D.C.)

“What I think the political correctness debate is really about is the power to be able to define. The definers want the power to name. And the defined are now taking that power away from them.”- Toni Morrison

Martin Luther King Jr. (Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia)

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Alice Walker (Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia)

“The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.”- Alice Walker

Langston Hughes (Lincoln University in Pennsylvania)

“An artist must be free to choose what he does, certainly, but he must also never be afraid to do what he might choose.”- Langston Hughes

Thurgood Marshall (Lincoln University & Howard University)

“Each of you, as an individual, must pick your own goals. Listen to others, but do not become a blind follower.”- Thurgood Marshall

Booker T. Washington (Hampton University in Virginia)

“Success in life is founded upon attention to the small things rather than to the large things; to the everyday things nearest to us rather than to the things that are remote and uncommon.”- Booker T. Washington

George Washington Carver (Tuskegee Institute in Alabama)

“Ninety-nine percent of the failures come from people who have the habit of making excuses.”- George Washington Carver

W.E.B. DuBois (Fisk University in Nashville, TN)

“Education must not simply teach work – it must teach Life.”- W.E.B. DuBois

Rosa Parks (Alabama State University)

“I believe we are here on the planet Earth to live, grow up and do what we can to make this world a better place for all people to enjoy freedom.”- Rosa Parks

James Weldon Johnson (Atlanta University)

“You are young, gifted, and Black. We must begin to tell our young, There’s a world waiting for you, Yours is the quest that’s just begun.”- James Weldon Johnson