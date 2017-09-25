Migos’ Offset Launches $500,000 Cancer Fundraiser To Honor Grandmother

Migos member Offset lost his grandmother to bladder cancer five years ago. He said it “one of the hardest things I have dealt with in my life.” Sallie Ann Smith was a mentor and coach to Offset throughout his life, and now that he’s hit it big with a number one record, he’s doing his best to give back in her honor.

With the help of the American Cancer Society, the Lawrenceville, GA native is launching a $500,000 fundraiser to promote cancer prevention and access to care in underserved communities. According to the ACS website, money raised through this effort will also help fund a Research Grant focused on bladder cancer research.

Those who donate $10 or more are entered in a sweepstakes to win a $500 shopping spree in Los Angeles with the Migos MC. You can donate here, and get more info on the prize trip here.

Offset’s mom, Latabia Woodward, added her support on the ACS Facebook post announcing the fundraiser: “Losing a loved one to cancer is devastating, and we need to continue to help educate our communities about early detection and screening guidelines. I am incredibly proud of Offset’s desire to help save the lives of others, genuine heart, and talent as an artist.”

