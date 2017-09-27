Home > News

Is ‘Netflix And Fly’ Really The Future?

The streaming service is about to make it way more convenient to stream on the go.

Staff Writer

Posted 37 mins ago

Leave a comment
US Online Streaming Giant Netflix : Illustration

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Last year, Netflix made it easier to binge-watch on the go by letting users download shows straight to their devices. Now, they’re partnering with airlines to make streaming easier both on the ground and in the air.

We don’t know which airlines are participating in the campaign yet, but we do know that the video service is hoping to make their content more accessible worldwide – especially for those who may not have access to a strong wifi connection.

With Amazon and Youtube on their heels in the streaming war, Netflix execs are looking for any and every opportunity to reach a larger audience. Below, Engadget explains the technology that makes it possible:

Mobile encoding uses far less bandwidth than what you get on the desktop. A “DVD quality” stream uses just 250Kbps, for instance. You won’t confuse that with a 4K HDR stream at home, but it’s good enough for a tablet sitting on your tray. And importantly, it won’t clog an aircraft’s WiFi network.

 

Netflix , streaming

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”