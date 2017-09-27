Home > Entertainment

#RememberTheTime 45 Made An Obnoxious Cameo On ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air?’

Guess which member of the Banks family stood up to the culture vulture.

Staff Writer

Posted 1 hour ago

Leave a comment
Publicity Still From 'The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air'

Source: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive / Getty

The 1994 episode of the The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air that featured Donald Trump was some millennial viewers’ first time meeting the man who is now rated as the least popular president in American history.

Season 4’s “For Sale By Owner” shows a slightly less bloated Trump flexing on the Banks family with a briefcase full of cash and a mean case of manifest destiny.

Young conservative Carlton faints in Trump’s presence, Hillary goes into full groupie-mode and Will tries to get on the payroll. Baby sis Ashley was the only one who wasn’t with the shits when it looked like Trump was ready to do business with the Banks. But even lightskint Aunt Viv was ready to swing on Trump and his ex-wife Marla Maples by the time they left her living room.

“Thank you for ruining my life,” Ashley told The Donald in one of the most prophetic moments in the show’s six-year history. “Everybody’s always blaming me for everything,” he lamely quipped, foreshadowing current events.

It’s safe to say that everyone in that room wishes they could go back to those simpler times right about now.

Carlton , Donald Trump , the fresh prince , the fresh prince of bel-air , Will Smith

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”