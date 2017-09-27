Home > Entertainment

50 Cent Rejected $500,000 Offer From Trump To Help Him Get The Black Vote

Sad!

Posted 1 hour ago

The always entertaining 50 Cent visited Hot 97 to promote his new BET show 50 Central on Tuesday (September 26).

While talking to Ebro In The Morning, 50 revealed the secret to Donald Trump‘s minority outreach strategy during the 2016 campaign. Apparently, 45 was handing out bags in exchange for photo-ops.

Fast-foward to the 37:00 mark of the video below to hear it for yourself.

“They asked me, before he got elected,” 50 said. “They was having issues with the African American vote. He wanted to pay me $500,000 as part of the campaign to just make an appearance. I was like, ‘Nah that’s not good money. I’m not gon’ do that.’ That’s not worth it. You would just be remembering everytime you look at me.”

