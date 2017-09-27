Home > News

#BlackExcellence: Morehouse College Students Celebrate National Durag Day

Only at an HBCU.

Staff Writer

Posted 2 hours ago

The brothers at Morehouse College proudly rocked their satin crowns across the AUC campus Tuesday (September 26) to celebrate National Durag Day.

From Goyarad-patterned capes to exotic flower knots, this moment in black excellence was brought to you by the power of HBCUs. Read our greatest quotes from HBCU graduates are here.

And check out our gallery below to see the most random celebrity durag sightings of all-time.

 

