Home > News

Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Passes At 91 Of Natural Causes

A release from Playboy said he went peacefully, surrounded by family.

Staff Writer

Posted 24 mins ago

Leave a comment
Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris

Source: ullstein bild / Getty

The man who created the pornography empire known worldwide as Playboy in 1953 is no longer with us.

Rest in peace, Hugh Hefner.

Via Playboy Enterprises release:

Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones.  He was 91 years old. 

Here’s a thread on the impact Hefner’s Playboy magazine had on civil rights and journalism in America.

hugh hefner , playboy , RIP

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”