Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Passes At 91 Of Natural Causes

The man who created the pornography empire known worldwide as Playboy in 1953 is no longer with us.

Rest in peace, Hugh Hefner.

Via Playboy Enterprises release:

Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones. He was 91 years old.

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

Here’s a thread on the impact Hefner’s Playboy magazine had on civil rights and journalism in America.

Alex Haley rose to prominence largely because of his work with Playboy. He was the first journalist to do the Playboy Interview — Jozen (say Joe-Zen) (@jozenc) September 28, 2017

Dr. Martin Luther King's longest published interview ever (by Alex Haley) appeared in Playboy. — Jozen (say Joe-Zen) (@jozenc) September 28, 2017

Hefner also gave Dick Gregory a spot at the Playboy Club in Chicago before most white-owned clubs were giving him stage time. — Jozen (say Joe-Zen) (@jozenc) September 28, 2017

