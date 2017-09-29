Home > News

Jemele Hill Addresses Trump Trying (And Failing) To Get Her Fired From ESPN

The ESPN star shared advice she got from her grandmother about doing the right thing.

Posted 2 hours ago

SportsCenter anchor Jemele Hill finally opened up about the hectic week she just had in a blog post for The Undefeated.

She wrote:

My criticisms of the president were never about politics. In my eyes, they were about right and wrong. I love this country. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t want it to be better.

The events of last weekend showed that the intersection of sports and politics is the most pronounced we’ve seen in decades. Sports always has been intertwined with social change in America. But let’s not forget some of the athletes who instigated that change — Jesse Owens, Wilma Rudolph, Muhammad Ali, Curt Flood and Jackie Robinson — only became beloved icons once history proved them to be right.

Read the whole post here and get used to seeing Ms. Hill on the primetime SportsCenter broadcast; It doesn’t look like she’s going anywhere any time soon.

