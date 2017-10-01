Home > Entertainment

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Says Players Must Stand For The National Anthem

Jasmine Alyse

Posted 1 hour ago

Leave a comment
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Press Conference

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

According to a memo obtained by the Associated Press, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that players and coaches will be expected to stand for the national anthem before games.

The memo, distributed by Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum, suggested all NBA teams “demonstrate your commitment to the NBA’s core values of equality, diversity, inclusion and serve as a unifying force in the community.”

Instead of kneeling, Silver suggests, a proper way for teams to demonstrate would be featuring a pre-game video of players or community leaders speaking about important issues and snapshots of community events. “Many of our players have spoken out already about their plan to stand for the anthem,” Silver said in a statement. “And I think they understand how divisive an issue it is in our society right now.”

Silver did not give any details on what would happen if a player were to kneel for the National Anthem, saying “If that were to happen, we’ll deal with it when it happens.”

SOURCE: ESPN | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

adam silver

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”