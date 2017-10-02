Watch: O.J. Curves Paparazzo Who Ran Up On Him At The Gas Pump

Just hours after being released from a nine-year prison bid, O.J. Simpson is already being harassed by the paparazzi.

The craziest part of this moment at a California gas station: O.J. calmly answering the photographers stupid questions and the guy actually left him alone.

It’s not every day paparazzi you see paparazzi take a hint. Dude clearly didn’t want to overstep the Juice’s boundaries.

dawg they already found OJ out here pic.twitter.com/Rf4nYPp1b7 — Bruh Report (@BruhReport) October 2, 2017

Reporter: “How’s it feel to be out?”

O.J.: “Y’all stalking me? Jesus, man.”

Reporter: “Where you guys headed?”

O.J.: “Well, one, none of your business. Two, I’m in a. car for the last five hours.So how do I know how it feels to be out?… I’ve been in nowhere, USA for the last nine years doing nothing. Nothing has changed in my life. What do you guys expect?”

“Please, can I have a break here?” O.J. asked before before the paparazzi politely excused himself.

