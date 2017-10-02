Home > Style

Balenciaga Has Brought Platform Crocs To The Runway

Blurring the lines of luxury, one Croc at a time.

Balenciaga : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017

Source: Estrop / Getty

Yesterday afternoon, Balenciaga’s press release confirmed that the foam clog platforms shown earlier that morning were in fact an official collaboration with Crocs. Their designer Demna Gvasalia is already known for his unexpected collaborations—DHL, Reebok, and Ikea, to name a few—Crocs, however, seemed like a whole new level to his quest to challenge what exactly defines luxury on the runway. This isn’t the first time a Croc has been seen in a high-fashion setting, Christopher Kane did a marble-print, jewel-studded Croc last year, but Gvasalia took it even further by hiking them up to four-inch platforms and covering them with Balenciaga pins.

Though Balenciaga’s designer is known to be humorous with his fashion statements, a collaboration with Crocs has to be the most insane of them all. Crocs are notorious for being one of the least aesthetically appealing shoes available on the market, but in that sense, it’s a big statement to try to make something with that intense of a reputation somewhat sought-after.

This collaboration is a huge move in the direction of blurring fashion lines, and at this point it wouldn’t be surprising if some of our favorite celebrities rocked some of these platform Crocs. Crocs used to be universally renowned as a comfortable-but-terrible shoe only acceptable if worn by children, but with Balenciaga on their side, maybe their reputation will change.

