Trump Greets A Devastated Puerto Rico By Practicing His Jump Shot

You have to watch it for yourself.

Adrian Moore

Posted 3 hours ago

US-WEATHER-STORM-TRUMP

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

On Tuesday, Donald Trump finally took a trip to Puerto Rico after the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria leaving millions without power and many without supplies or water. How did 45 decide to greet a small group of Puerto Ricans in need? He gave away paper towels.

Oh yea, and he didn’t just hand it to them like a normal human being — he had to show off his jump shot by throwing it to them. You can check out the clip for yourself below.

The shenanigans continue.

