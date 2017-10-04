Home > Entertainment

Come Up Season: Get $5 Movie Tickets Every Tuesday This October

Is the big screen still worth the trip?

Staff Writer

Posted 5 hours ago

Leave a comment
Young people in 3D movie theater

Source: Izabela Habur / Getty

Even Netflix’s library gets old after a while.

AMC is trying to get more people off their devices and into theaters this fall.

Is the big screen still worth the trip?

ABC13 reports:

Joining with the free “Stubs loyalty club” with AMC means you can see a movie any Tuesday in October for $5 through the end of the month.

The movie theater chain is also offering a $10 combo on Tuesdays, which gets you into the movie, a small popcorn and a soda.

Get the full details here.

AMC Theaters

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”