Sick: Egyptian Government Is Using Social Media To Hunt Down Gay Men

The accused are forced to undergo anal exams as part of this disgusting violation of human rights.

Posted 1 hour ago

Posted 1 hour ago

On October 1, the Egyptian government forced six citizens who were arrested for “promoting sexual deviancy” and “debauchery” on social media to undergo anal exams.

Their charges are euphemisms for homosexuality and the the exams have been more accurately described as torture.

Their arrest is part of a wider crackdown against homosexuality that started last week when a group of people were seen raising a rainbow flag at a concert, a rare public show of support for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights in the conservative Muslim country.

At least 11 people have since been arrested, Amnesty said, and one man has been sentenced to six years in jail after local media launched a highly critical campaign against those who raised the rainbow flag at a Mashrou’ Leila concert, a popular Lebanese alternative rock band whose lead singer is openly gay.

Amnesty said the Forensic Medical Authority was due to subject the six men to anal examinations to determine whether they have had homosexual sex.

