Home > News

Newly Released Bodycam Footage Shows Police Responding To Las Vegas Shooting

Stephen Paddock is accused of killing at least 50 and injuring hundreds more at a country music concert.

King Sukii , Associate Entertainment Editor

Posted 6 hours ago

Leave a comment

Newly released bodycam footage shows police responding to the Mandalay Bay Resort shooting in Las Vegas. We hear gunfire, screams, sirens, and someone yelling “They’re shooting right at us!” Watch above.

Las Vegas , shooting , stephen paddock

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”