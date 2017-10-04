Home > News

Watch Barack Obama Surprise Michelle On Their 25th Wedding Anniversary

His message was so sweet.

King Sukii , Associate Entertainment Editor

Posted 4 hours ago

“I dropped in on Michelle’s talk at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women to deliver a message on our 25th wedding anniversary. Asking you to go out with me is the best decision I ever made. I love you, Michelle,” Barack Obama wrote on Facebook. Watch his uber sweet anniversary message above, plus Mrs. Obama’s reaction below.

Most of the nation, minus some Donald Trump supporters, are mourning the end of Barack Obama's presidency – but he's not the only Obama the country will sorely miss. Michelle Obama changed the game for First Ladies, Black ladies and women as a whole. Check out these ten reasons why we'll always be thankful for the flyest FLOTUS ever, Michelle Obama.

