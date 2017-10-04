Watch Barack Obama Surprise Michelle On Their 25th Wedding Anniversary

“I dropped in on Michelle’s talk at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women to deliver a message on our 25th wedding anniversary. Asking you to go out with me is the best decision I ever made. I love you, Michelle,” Barack Obama wrote on Facebook. Watch his uber sweet anniversary message above, plus Mrs. Obama’s reaction below.
10 Reasons Why We'll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama
10 Reasons Why We'll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama
1. Amazing Speeches
2. Flawless Fashions
3. Health Initiatives
4. Her Cool Friends
5. Black Girl Magic
6. Supporting Barack
7. Mom Goals
8. Memorable TV Appearances
9. Iconic
