These Powerful Celebrity Quotes Will Definitely Pick You Up When Life Kicks You Down

Between dealing with shootings, vicious race wars and living with an unfit and negligent President — it’s safe to say that we could all use a little inspiration to keep on going. Who better to inspire and motivate you to live your best life than the people who are already doing it. Check out these powerful celeb quotes that will help you turn lemons into lemonade.

“The reality is: sometimes you lose. And you’re never too good to lose. You’re never too big to lose. You’re never too smart to lose. It happens.” – Beyoncé

“You pray for rain, you gotta deal with the mud too. That’s a part of it.”– Denzel Washington

“When Life Gives You Big Problems, Just Be Happy You Forgot All Your Little Problems.”– Jaden Smith

“If you want to fly, you have to give up the things that weigh you down.”– Diddy

“Belief in oneself and knowing who you are, I mean, that’s the foundation for everything great.”– Jay-Z

“Behind me is infinite power. Before me is endless possibility, around me is boundless opportunity. My strength is mental, physical and spiritual.”– 50 Cent

“You can’t be afraid to fail. It’s the only way you succeed – you’re not gonna succeed all the time, and I know that.”– LeBron James

“Throughout life people will make you mad, disrespect you and treat you bad. Let God deal with the things they do, cause hate in your heart will consume you too.”– Will Smith

“I really think a champion is defined not by their wins but by how they can recover when they fall.”– Serena Williams

“When a door closes, you have two choices: give up or keep going. Let them shut you down, or prove them wrong. We all start somewhere; it’s where you end up that counts.”– Rihanna

“I know the higher that I go, the harder to climb. But after that, the bigger the muscle and smarter the mind.”– Big Sean

Despite what’s happening in the world around us, remember that self care is the best care — sometimes you just have to encourage yourself.