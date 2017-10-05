Home > News

Blessed: iPhone Stops Bullet, Saves Las Vegas Victim’s Life

This woman owes Steve Jobs her life.

US-POLITICS-CRIME-SHOOTING-VEGAS

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Talk about life-saving technology.

This woman owes Steve Jobs big time.

WRIC has the full story:

The woman was in the area of the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman, Stephen Paddock, opened fire on the festival crowd, killing 59 people and wounding more than 500 more. A crowd of some 22,000 people at the country music festival were left vulnerable to gunfire coming from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino where Paddock was hiding.

Luckily, the woman escaped the chaos unharmed after her iPhone blocked a bullet.

The woman’s taxi cab driver said she showed him how her cell phone was damaged when he drove her from the scene that night.

The iPhone was completely shattered by a bullet during the attack.

