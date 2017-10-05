Continue reading Three UK Boys Explain How They Saved A Man’s Life In Hertfordshire

Sistas Unite! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Black Women

[caption id="attachment_2942727" align="alignleft" width="797"] Source: David Mbiyu / Getty[/caption] On Saturday (Sep 30) thousands gathered in our nation’s capitol and in cities around the country for The March For Black Women which was happening in conjunction to The March for Racial Justice. In an interview with the Washington Post, Farah Tanis, the executive director of Black Women’s Blueprint, the organization behind the March for Black Women, spoke out about the decision to hold their march on the same day in DC. “I said to myself that there will not be another March for Racial Injustice that does not truly center on black women and their issues,” Tanis said Here’s a powerful look at sistas uniting to remind the world that “Black women matter.”