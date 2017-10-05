Report: This Major Music Fest Could Have Been Another Target For Vegas Shooter

More troubling news has surfaced about Stephen Paddock, the man who killed 58 people and injured hundreds at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

According to a TMZ report, Paddock booked two hotel rooms overlooking the Lollapalooza music festival grounds in August. Both were at the Blackstone Hotel in Chicago with one booked on August 1 while the other was booked on August 3. They both had an August 6 checkout date, which is the same date the music festival ended.

The Blackstone overlooks Lollapalooza’s main stage and according to the report, Paddock “specifically requested” that his rooms had a view of Grant Park. Paddock reportedly never checked into these rooms. The lineup for the 2017 festival included Chance the Rapper, Arcade Fire, Big Sean, Migos, Rae Sremmurd, Lorde, blink-182 and more.

This news follows reports that Paddock also booked a room around the same time as the Life Is Beautiful event in Vegas, where Chance the Rapper and Lorde were headlining the weekend before Route 91.

Some scary stuff. We’ll continue to keep you updated.

