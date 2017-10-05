Dreamers: Today Is Your Last Day To Renew DACA

In early September, Donald Trump announced that they would be rescinding the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which would strip deportation protection and work permits from nearly 800,000 young unauthorized immigrants (also called “Dreamers”). As the Trump administration aims to phase out the program, applications for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals renewal must be received by Thursday. DACA provides undocumented youth with protections from deportation.

This program was implemented by President Obama through executive action in the summer of 2012, and gave many undocumented youth a sea of new opportunities by essentially giving them a 2-year work permit. This is not a path to citizenship, and even though Dreamers are required to pay taxes, they aren’t eligible for any government benefits.

It’s a travesty that Trump’s administration is planning to end such a positive program for America’s youth–those who have never known anything but America as their home. Only those whose current permits expire on or before March 2018 can renew them, and today is the last day to submit the application for renewal.

It’s a sad day for the young people in the United States working so hard to live out their dream, but for those eligible, make sure to renew your DACA by today.

