Jay Z Is Lending Out His 40/40 Club For Hurricane Maria Relief Efforts

Free D’Usse included

rebecahjacobs

Posted 3 hours ago

The Meadows Day 1

Source: @PhotosByBeanz / @PhotosByBeanz

After getting Tidal into the relief game by orchestrating the donation of 200,000 pounds worth of supplies to the island, Jay Z has stepped forth once again to lend his famed New York City 40/40 club for more Hurricane Maria relief efforts.

According to TMZ, Hov is aligning himself with Puerto Rican Family Institute and Big & Little Skills Academy to facilitate Disaster Relief For Puerto Rico, a fundraiser for Hurricane Maria relief efforts. He’s letting the group have their event at the 40/40 Club on Wednesday, Oct. 11 completely free of charge. The spot will also be serving up his D’Usse cognac brand for free for the first hour of the event for anyone who donates money or items to the fundraiser. The event organizers request that attendees bring flashlights, school supplies, solar lamps and batteries.

As aforementioned,  Jay has also used Tidal to team up with Fat Joe to send supplies to Puerto Rico. Speaking with CNN earlier this week, Joe revealed “We set out a goal with JAY-Z and Tidal to fill up one plane with 200,000 pounds, and actually we filled up five planes, and we gotta fill up another five more,” he explained. “We’re at 2 million pounds that the city of New York has collected.”

 

 

Jay Z

