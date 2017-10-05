Home > News

Kobe Bryant Says He Would Kneel If He Were Still In The NBA

The former Laker is down for the cause

Posted 3 hours ago

Former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant made an appearance at The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast on Wednesday. The retired NBA player was asked what he would do during the anthem if he were still in the league and had a game tonight.

This happened during a rapid-fire question-and-answer portion of the podcast, so not much other commentary on the matter was given; but when asked how he would act during the national anthem if he were still playing, he simply replied, “kneel.” Following this, Bryant was asked what he would say if he could speak directly to Donald Trump right now. His answer to this one was simply, “Focus on serving, not leading.”

As for Kobe’s old team,  The Lakers recently met as a team and decided to lock arms, which they and their coaches have done during the anthem for their first three preseason games. Lakers coach Luke Walton said last week, “We are in this together. I think they chose to show that we are united in this and that obviously they have a ton of respect … well, I will let them speak for themselves, but I have a ton of respect for the country, the flag, the military.”

Seeing as Kobe was obviously a huge leader for the team, maybe they would have taken a different tone if he were in the locker room discussing what to do. But one thing is for sure, Bryant would be kneeling.

 

