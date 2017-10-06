Home > Entertainment

OMG: Watch U.K. Motorcyclist Backflip 75 Feet Over River

It didn't go too well for the last man who tried it.

Adrian Moore

Posted 4 hours ago

Extreme sports rider Travis Pastrana pulled an epic move in London on Thursday. The daredevil executed a backflip jump over a 75 feet gap between two barges on London’s River Thames. He only had 150 feet to accelerate before the jump and 36 feet to come to a stop before he would have fallen in the river. The last man who tried to perform a similar stunt, Mike Metzger, suffered serious injuries. You can check out Pastrana pull the move successfully below.

Pastrana is set to tour for his live European stunt show “Nitro Circus” in November and December. So it seems more stunts like this are sure to come!

 

