New Plug: Is Amazon About To Start Selling Drugs, Too?

Experts say Amazon is plotting a takeover of the prescription drug market.

Amazon has been boosting its staff and distribution network.

Experts say it’s because they’re waiting for the perfect time to strike the prescription drug market.

CNBC has the full details:

The company will decide before Thanksgiving whether to move into selling prescription drugs online, according to an email from Amazon viewed by CNBC and a source familiar with the situation. If it decides to make that move, it will start expanding its senior team with drug supply chain experts.

Amazon typically spends years researching opportunities before it telegraphs its intentions. The opportunity to sell drugs online is alluring given its market size — analysts have estimated the U.S. prescription drug market at $560 billion per year. Amazon is well aware of the complexities, say sources familiar with the company’s thinking.

Amazon declined to comment.

