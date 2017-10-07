Home > News

How This Nigerian American Became A Comedy Star In Japan

He went from banker to overnight celebrity.

Japan’s racial politics aren’t that advanced.

Still, 30-year-old Ike Nwala has managed to make himself a popular comedian and spokesman in Japanese popular culture. He regularly appears on comedy shows and in commercials.

Nwala first moved to Japan for a job with Goldman Sachs, but left and became an overnight celebrity thanks in part to his ability to code switch between Japanese and English.

Watch his profile via VICE and @ us with your thoughts on his act.

