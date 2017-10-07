Home > News

LeBron Wishes He Could Remove His Beard And Put It Over His Hairline

The King asked his follwers why new Cavs teammate Dwyane Wade gets to have all the follicles.

Staff Writer

Posted 2 hours ago

Lebron James

Source: NBA / Getty

It’s not easy being King.

The stress of chasing rings has done a number on LeBron James‘ hairline, and instead of embracing the baldy like many greats before him, he’s still holding onto his edges for dear life.

James recently asked his Instagram followers, “Is it not fair that he can grow his hair like that?” He then turned the camera to new Cavs teammate Dwyane Wade‘s full head of hair.

“Are you guys talking about me?” joked veteran Richard Jefferson, who gave up hope of maintaining his line long ago.

Watch the full clip via HouseOfHighlights:

LeBron’s asking the important questions. 😂 (via @KingJames)

A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on

Dwayne Wade , hairline , Lebron James , richard jefferson

