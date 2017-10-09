Hero: NBAer Thabo Sefolosha Saved A Drowning Woman

NBA vet Thabo Sefolosha recently joined the Utah Jazz and he’s already assisting the local residents.

The 33-year-old former Atlanta Hawk reportedly rescued Lori Clark from rocky waters after she fell out of her raft.

Clark told the press she was converted to a Jazz fan in that moment.

Sefolosha was in the headlines earlier this year after settling a $4 million lawsuit with the NYDP.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports:

Clark had decided to float on the river with several of her friends and her children, on what she called a “bucket list” adventure. But the river was faster and harder to handle than anticipated — many weekend tubers can relate.

With about 20 minutes left on the trip, Clark hit a boulder in the stream and flipped over. Her tube and oars quickly floated downstream. Her life vest rode up past her head, and she was struggling for air.

“I always wondered how people drowned in small water before this happened,” she said. “The water was so swift, I couldn’t catch my breath. It was really terrifying.”

One of her friends, Heidi Bishop, grabbed her shirt and tried to take her along with her, but she was worried that Clark might capsize her as well. As she thrashed along in the water, Clark was hitting rocks in the stream, gathering cuts and bruises.

They asked for help from at least one other person as they struggled: He advised them to keep along as they were and then went on his way.

It was at this moment of peril that the Sefoloshas came up the river. Thabo asked if he could help, then helped lift her into his raft.

'He really did save my life that day.' — Thabo Sefolosha helped save a woman from drowning in a river https://t.co/qKRNoG9foI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 7, 2017

Also On Global Grind: