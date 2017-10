Tampa Bay Lightening right wing JT Brown‘s father, Ted Brown, was in the NFL for seven years.

Saturday (October 8), Brown joined his fellow pro athletes in the NFL in a silent protest during the National Anthem.

Since Brown raise his first, he has received both backlash and support on social media.

In August, Brown donated $1,500 towards the removal of a Confederate statue in Tampa.

JT Brown goes fist up during the national anthem in Florida pic.twitter.com/n96r7DOKf0 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 7, 2017

