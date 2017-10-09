PartyNextDoor Arrested For Drug Possession After Police Found This On His Tour Bus

PartyNextDoor went from staying under the radar to making headlines and having his mugshot plastered all over the Internet.

The Canadian singer was arrested on Thursday along with a friend for bringing drugs into the U.S. across the border from Canada. According to U.S. border troopers in New York, PND and his friend, Jerome Nevins, both 24, were on a tour bus heading back to the U.S. when it was stopped for secondary inspection.

Partynextdoor was arrested for possession of Xans while crossing the US-Canada border pic.twitter.com/9m6PFTEXuw — HIP HOP FACTS (@iDailyRapFacts) October 6, 2017

Party allegedly had Xanax and Oxycodone on him when U.S. Customs And Border personnel searched the tour bus, which lead to him and Nevins being arrested and charged with a misdemeanor seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Both men have been released from police custody and were issued tickets to appear in court at a later date.

However, the “Come And See Me” singer seems totally unbothered by his recent arrest. He posted a cryptic picture of himself to Instagram, faking like his hands are in handcuffs— and peep the caption:

#partynextdoor speaks A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Oct 6, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT

Party is currently on tour with Halsey, so any trouble with the law would be the loss of a money bag for both of them.

That means be on your best behavior, PND.