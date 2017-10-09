Schoolboy Q Defends Listening To Nas, Lil Pump, And Everything In Between

Schoolboy Q has never been known to censor himself. Outside of his career as a respected rapper, he’s also become infamous for his hilarious videos on his Snapchat of his daughter, his dogs, and his overall hilarious commentary. One theme that frequents the videos Q posts are quick footage of him in the car listening to music, which gives certain artists a huge cosign depending on their level of success.

Fans usually find Schoolboy in the car bumping some Snoop Dogg, YG, or other artists who are pretty received within the hip-hop world. The Figg St. native surprised his followers when he posted videos of himself listening to Lil Pump, and according to him, got a lot of comments from some confused and angry people not agreeing with his taste.

As you can see by Q’s response, he’s not going to apologize to anyone for not only listening to one type of music.

He explains in his multiple videos: “‘Awe Q, why you listening to Lil Pump? Because b**ch, I ain’t born like you. I don’t listen to one style of music. N****s always in my comments when I play Lil Pump. N***a I fuck with it. Look, my favorite rapper Nas, but if you think I just want to listen to that style of music all day every day, you a f***ing idiot. And that’s probably why you in the same spot you stuck at. ‘Cause your mind ain’t open to new s**t, different s**t.”

So take it from Q,if you have well-rounded taste in music, it doesn’t matter if you want to listen to some turn-up music one day and some conscious rap the next.

