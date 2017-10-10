Chance The Rapper Records Traffic Stop On Instagram ‘In Case It Gets Out Of Hand’

Chance wasn’t taking any chances with Chicago PD.

“Just want y’all to be here in case it gets out of hand,” Chance says to the camera. “Should be good though. Should be straight. I have great faith in humanity and the men and women that put on the badge, but, you know, you can’t be too careful,” Chance says while eating food.

He says they’re being stopped in Chicago, mentioning to his followers that “you know how they do m—f—— out here.”

Corley was stopped about 1 pm on Sunday on the ramp from the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway to eastbound Stevenson Expressway. State Police said Corley was stopped for a moving violation; she was issued a warning.

During the video, Chance reiterates his faith in the “men and women that put on the uniform,” adding, “But policing as a system is disproportionately racist and oppressive. I ain’t got no [gun] in the car, no drugs in the car. Nothing going on, just came back from church.”

Corley receives a warning, at which point she and Chance thank the officer.

Chance, a Chatham native who attended Jones College Prep, has publicly criticized the Chicago Police Department in the past.

