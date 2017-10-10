Home > Entertainment

This Video Of BYU’s Dance Team Shutting Down The Football Field Will Give You The Energy To Start Your Day

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Posted 4 hours ago

Brigham Young University’s football team may have been a disappointment to fans all season long, but performances by the team’s dancers are all BYU sports fans care to talk about these days.

The Cougarettes and Cosmo’s performance on during BYU-Boise State game was so dope that it has since gone viral. Any dance routine to Ayo & Teo’s “Rollie With A Dab Of Ranch” is bound to get some buzz on the Internet, but the Cougarettes and Cosmo definitely shut down the football field with their lit choreography.

Check out the dope performance above.

 

 

