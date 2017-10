Carlos Slim is showing how real bosses respond in times of hardship.

The sixth richest man on Forbes’ billionaires list has $67.9 billion, about six percent of Mexico’s GDP.

Slim is connected to 40% of the listings on the Mexican Stock Exchange with a conglomerate that includes education, health care, industrial manufacturing, transportation, real estate, media, energy, hospitality, entertainment, high-technology, retail, sports, and more.

Carlos Slim will donate $110 million for Mexico's quake relief https://t.co/exUCGOUa9T pic.twitter.com/Cns0ftUyZC — Bloomberg (@business) October 10, 2017

