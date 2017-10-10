Terry Crews Shares Why The Harvey Weinstein Situation Is Giving Him PTSD

Before he was an actor, Terry Crews was a professional football player. He’s been muscular his whole life after dealing with an abusive father, because he explains that he knew at a young age that he wanted to make himself strong enough to fight back if he needed to. A stoic figure like Crews is someone most of us would never have imagined to deal with any issues of disrespect–and if he does, one might assume he’d be able to handle them physically–but that certainly doesn’t mean he does not have any mental demons.

With more and more women coming forward to denounce Harvey Weinstein‘s allegations of sexual misconduct, it seems like men have been missing from the picture, support wise. Though this might seem like a women’s’ issue, that is far from the truth–and Terry made the clear on Tuesday when he came forth on Twitter to put in his two cents. He revealed that he, too had been sexually assaulted by a Hollywood executive, and never came forward in fear that he would receive backlash. His Tweets about the situation are below:

This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. (1/Cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. (2/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk. (3/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I was going to kick his ass right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear. (4/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

“240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho” would be the headline the next day. (5/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left.

(6/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

That night and the next day I talked to everyone I knew that worked with him about what happened. (7/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did. (8/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence. (9/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. (10/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No)(11/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I love what I do. But it’s a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to takes advantage of that. (12/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

He knows who he is. But sumtimes Uhav2 wait & compare notes w/ others who’ve been victimized in order 2gain a position of strength. (13cont) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. (14/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Hollywood is not the only business we’re this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone. (15/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless. (16/end) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Though he explains that this situation did not happen with Harvey himself, he understands and sympathizes with women who are going through the same thing. It is so brave of Terry Crews to tell his story in order for everyone to understand that there is no one victim profile, and these type of things can happen to anyone. Though black men can often be ostracized for showing emotions, hopefully him coming forward will not only add another narrative to the situation, but validity, as well.

Thank you to Terry for being brave enough to share his story in the light of others who are experiencing the same things and being bashed for it.

Also On Global Grind: