OMG: Guy Orders Extra Spicy Thai Food And The Chef Responds With This Wild Message

Could you handle the burn?

Adrian Moore

Posted 5 hours ago

Fried Pork Chop Thai Noodle Bowl

Source: Darius Williams / dariuscooks.com

Things got real for one spicy-loving customer in Jacksonville, Florida last week. Logan Doan went to the Hawkers Asian Street Fare and ordered pad Thai from one of the vendors, asking the chef to make it “extra spicy.’ The chef didn’t just take him up on his challenge, but they went above and beyond.

First, Doan received a carton covered with drawings of flames. Then, inside were the noodles topped with a mound of pepper flakes. Doan even got a receipt for the dish with the word “spicy” listed 17 times! To top it all off, the receipt ended with “MAKE HIM REGRET BEING BORN.” Since Doan posted the receipt, it has since gone viral.

Fortunately, Doan finished his meal with his mouth and stomach still intact. “Some folks in my office thought I was crazy for eating it, but I didn’t really get a rush from it,” he told the Kansas City Star.

Power to you Doan…power to you.

 

