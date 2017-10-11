Home > News

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein: ‘He’s Never Harmed Me’

"He's never done anything wrong to me, so I think everyone needs to stop," she said.

Posted 4 hours ago

'Scary Movie V' Premiere Presented By Dimension Films In Partnership With Lexus And Chambord - Red Carpet

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

Somebody needs to check on Lindsay Lohan.

She just posted and deleted a video on her Snapchat defending Harvey Weinstein from the explosive allegations of sexual assault that came out this week.

“He’s never harmed me or done anything wrong to me,” Lohan said, sounding dazed and confused.

She was recording from her home in Dubai, where she said she thinks “it’s very wrong,” that Weinstein is being dragged in the media. She added: “I think everyone needs to stop,” and “I feel very bad for him.”

Lohan also posted an angel emoji next to Harvey’s and said his wife Georgina should be supporting him right now.

Lohan recently starred in the films Bobby and Scary Movie, which were produced by Weinstein’s film company.

