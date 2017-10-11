Home > Entertainment

Beloved Podcaster Taxstone Tweets From Court, Fans Send Love

In July, Tax was indicted for the murder of Troy Ave's bodyguard Ronald "Banga" McPhatter.

Staff Writer

Posted 3 hours ago

Leave a comment
Taxstone

Source: Kyle Goldberg / GlobalGrind

Beloved podcaster Taxstone tweeted from court Wednesday morning (October 11) via his producer Jonathan Mena’s Twitter account.

Tax was heavily featured on Charlemagne’s MTV2 show Uncommon Sense and hosted his own Tax Season show on the Loud Speakers Podcast Network until being arrested in January of this year.

He’s facing charges after the March 2016 shooting at Irving Plaza that left four people shot and one dead and cost Troy Ave and Taxstone their freedom.

In July, Tax was indicted for the murder of Troy Ave’s bodyguard Ronald “Banga” McPhatter.

Fans thanked him for his influence and sent positive energy his way as he prepares to face the judge.

Taxstone

Source: Kyle Goldberg / GlobalGrind

 

podcast , Taxstone , troy ave. , Twitter

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”