The New York Woman Who Threw Soup At A Racist Subway Passenger Is A Famous Rapper

For the culture.

Kiyonna Anthony

Posted 2 hours ago

If you’ve never heard of Princess Nokia, it’s time to get familiar.

Remember when a video surfaced earlier this week of a woman throwing hot soup on drunk racist while on the New York City Subway — well, Princess Nokia is the culprit. The Harlem rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal that she is the brave woman in the video who took down the belligerent bigot with a bowl of hot soup.

 

Shout out to Princess Nokia for being bold enough to stand up to a foul-mouth bigot and for sacrificing her hot soup for the culture. You are appreciated.

 

