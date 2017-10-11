The New York Woman Who Threw Soup At A Racist Subway Passenger Is A Famous Rapper

MadeMe Fall 17 See the entire collection at mademenyc.com A post shared by air head mystery flavor (@princessnokia) on Oct 6, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

If you’ve never heard of Princess Nokia, it’s time to get familiar.

Remember when a video surfaced earlier this week of a woman throwing hot soup on drunk racist while on the New York City Subway — well, Princess Nokia is the culprit. The Harlem rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal that she is the brave woman in the video who took down the belligerent bigot with a bowl of hot soup.

this bigot called a group of teenage boys "niggers" on the train so I stood up and slapped him and everybody on the train backed me up https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

When I slapped him he called me a nigger, and when I did all my brothers on the train came to my side and held my hand and comforted me https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

although painful and humiliating we stood together and kicked this disgusting racist off the train so we could ride in peace away from him https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

And yes I threw hot soup in this mans face and kicked him off off the train , and kicked in the face.

Any other racists wanna try us again? https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

The important matter is: I will do anything to defend the honor of my brothers and sisters #blacklivesmatter https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

It take alot of risks trying to stand up to racist & bigots. Putting yourself in potential danger is scary ASF, esp as a young women — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

But I be damned if i let some drunk bigot call a group of young teenage boys racist names and allow him to get away with it ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

Shout out to Princess Nokia for being bold enough to stand up to a foul-mouth bigot and for sacrificing her hot soup for the culture. You are appreciated.