This 90s Throwback Toy Is Making A Comeback!

Nostalgic folks, get your money ready.

Adrian Moore

Posted 4 hours ago

Your list of responsibilities might get longer thanks to the return of a cherished toy from the 90s.

Last April, Tokyo-based Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. announced the return of the Tamagotchi digital pets!  The company is reissuing the toy to commemorate its 20th anniversary.

The new device will be 20% smaller than the original Tamagotchi, and customers will be able to choose from six colorways and digital pets. Your new digi-creature will need to be groomed, fed and cleaned just like the old ones or else they’ll transition into the virtual afterlife (they’ll die). Each pet will be $14.99 and they are available for pre-order at select online retailers. The official launch will be November 5 at stores nationwide including the official website for Tamagotchi.

If you have nothing better to do, and need something to nurture and care for, save your coins!

