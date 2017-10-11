Home > Entertainment

Bank Of America Wants You To Pay Your Friends Back

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Posted 4 hours ago

A Bank of America logo is seen outside a

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Did you know that 71% of Americans reported that they’ve loaned friends money and have not been paid back?

Well, Bank Of America is well aware of the not-so-shocking stats and has teamed up with a lending service called Zelle to designate October 17th as “Pay Back a Friend Day.”

On the special day, BOA invites people to, “let go of the past and use our app to settle up. Friendships can last forever, but IOUs shouldn’t.”

 

 

Will you be reaching out to your friend on October 17th for that $50 they owe you? Find out more info how to be #FriendsAgain here.

 

