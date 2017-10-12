Home > News

Wow: Atlanta Just Decriminalized Marijuana Possession

No jail for less than an ounce, only a fine.

Staff Writer

Posted 2 hours ago

Leave a comment
Metropolitan Police and Federal Partners Seize $7.1 Million in Drugs Operation.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Atlanta is decriminalizing jail penalties for less than an ounce of marijuana.

Mayor Kasim Reed explained the legislation in a video: “If you have less than an ounce of marijuana, the most that can happen to you is that you will receive a $75 fine.”

In 2016, over 600,000 Americans were arrested on weed charges.

 

 

atlanta , decriminalization , marijuana , Mayor Kasim Reed

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”