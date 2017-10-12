CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

Trailer: RZA Directs Azealia Banks And Common In Battle Rap Movie ‘Love Beats Rhymes’

Will they get your coin?

Leave a comment
OHWOW & HTC Celebrate The Release Of 'TERRYWOOD' With Terry Richardson

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Yesterday, a trailer was released for the RZA helmed Love Beats Rhymes. The cast alone is sure to spark interest with appearances from Jill Scott, Common, Denzel Washington‘s son John David Washington and Orange Is The New Black‘s Lorraine Toussaint. You can watch a teaser of Azealia Banks playing an aspiring rapper below.

The movie is sure to spark questions, considering RZA didn’t defend Azealia when she claimed Russell Crowe assaulted her at his party.

What do you think? Could this be the new 8 Mile or nah? Let us know.

Azealia Banks , Common , Love Beats Rhymes , RZA

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close