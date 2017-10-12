Trailer: RZA Directs Azealia Banks And Common In Battle Rap Movie ‘Love Beats Rhymes’

Yesterday, a trailer was released for the RZA helmed Love Beats Rhymes. The cast alone is sure to spark interest with appearances from Jill Scott, Common, Denzel Washington‘s son John David Washington and Orange Is The New Black‘s Lorraine Toussaint. You can watch a teaser of Azealia Banks playing an aspiring rapper below.

The movie is sure to spark questions, considering RZA didn’t defend Azealia when she claimed Russell Crowe assaulted her at his party.

What do you think? Could this be the new 8 Mile or nah? Let us know.

Also On Global Grind: