Less Than One Month After Hurricane Maria, Trump Says He Can’t Help Puerto Rico Forever

Puerto Rico still has a long way to go following the mass destruction that Hurricane Maria caused. To make matters worse, Trump threatened to take away what little (and late) aid he’d finally decided to provide the island.
Hitting Twitter on Thursday morning, October 12, Trump revealed his plans to pull relief workers from the U.S. territory. Like countless times prior to today, Trump tweeted again that Puerto Rico is to blame for their financial, electrical, and infrastructural crisis.
Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico just three weeks ago, leaving the island residents in life-threatening conditions and without homes, clean water, or electricity. Apparently, a U.S. territory full of fellow citizens isn’t worth one month of Trump’s time. See 12 people who came to Puerto Rico’s rescue, in lieu of 45, below.