Take No Prisoners: Jay Z Reportedly Interested In Buying Harvey Weinstein’s Stake In The Weinstein Company

Harvey out, Hov in?

King Sukii , Associate Entertainment Editor

Posted 3 hours ago

TIME AND PUNISHMENT: A Town Hall Discussion With JAY Z And Harvey Weinstein On Spike TV

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty

Jay Z reportedly has his eye on The Weinstein Company after Harvey Weinstein got ousted.

The two had a business relationship prior to the producer being accused of rape and sexual assault. Weinstein produced The Kalief Browder Story, Jay’s film about the young man who was tormented in jail following a wrongful conviction. “He has also a Trayvon Martin miniseries slated for production,” TMZ reports, adding that now, Jay Z is interested in buying Harvey’s stake in the company. Savage.

“Multiple sources connected to Jay tell us … Jay, along with several other investors including a famous movie producer and a billionaire, are talking about purchasing Weinstein’s 23% interest in the company…Our sources say Jay wants his relationship with the company to continue and grow, and since Harvey is out he’s looking at acquiring a substantial equity stake in the company,” the site reports.

Harvey out, Hov in? We’re here for it.

