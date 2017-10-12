“Being Mary Jane” Is Coming To An End In 2018

Being Mary Jane has gained a huge following since it’s premiere in 2013. The show began with a movie that then expanded into the 4-season series, and it looks as if they will cap the show off with another movie installment, as well. The series started with a highly-rated TV movie, which drew 4 million viewers for its July 2013 premiere, jump-starting the series, which premiered the following January.

Gabrielle Union-Wade announced the news of the last installment of Being Mary Jane on her Instagram page writing:

“We have all worked so tirelessly to bring you a show that we could be proud to be a part of. Mary Jane has become my favorite character. We’ve screwed up together, laughed together, evolved together, and raised hell together. I love all her imperfections, and through playing her I became more forgiving of others who are imperfect and on the journey of self discovery and improvement. We watched her struggle with relationships with both men and women, and we watched her finally start to get her shit together. But the journey isn’t over yet. We, as a Being Mary Jane family, cannot wait to bring you this final 2 hour series finale movie that will answer all your questions about each and every character. More than anything, however, we want to thank you with every fiber of our being for faithfully watching the show and supporting our work… from the actors, writers, producers, directors and enormous crew over the years, we are humbled and we remain grateful. Thank you!”

The news of the show ending came as a huge surprise to fans, as the 4th season just recently ended and left a lot of questions to be answered–but Gabrielle promised in her post that all of the questions fans have about each individual character will be answered within the final special. The decision to go with this final movie instead of of a fifth-season comes only three weeks after Being Mary Jane‘s Season 4 finale aired on September 19.

Mary Jane’s finale film is set to air some time in 2018.

