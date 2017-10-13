Eyes Playing Tricks: The Internet Debates The Color Of Another Clothing Item

Remember this…

The most confusing moment in my life was seeing THE dress as white and gold for 10 seconds then never seeing it that way ever again. pic.twitter.com/bDLgDrHUpl — cole l. (@crl3924) October 13, 2017

We apologize now if we’re bringing up traumatic memories trying to decide whether the dress was white and gold, or black and blue.

But, now we have another mystery to solve. Everyone meet The Shoe.

What color is the shoe? Teal and grey or pink and white? pic.twitter.com/Llcv9AkFie — Emily (@emilyoneal1215) October 12, 2017

Off the top, you might think you know what color it is, but if we learned anything form the dress, we know there’s room for doubt.

Is the shoe grey and teal, or pink and white? The Internet chimed in.

i’m so fucking mad over that grey & teal vans picture. ITS NOT WHITE AND PINK GOODBYE. — missahsoup👻 (@missaaahh) October 13, 2017

My mom says this is pink and white… I see teal and grey. What do you see? pic.twitter.com/1MqlWIGVR4 — Dylan Hawkins (@dylanhawk_) October 13, 2017

Weird!! I can see both pink and white or grey & teal depending on where I focus my eye first. So trippy. This beats the dress. pic.twitter.com/J1hWY3JUZ3 — Jen Lilley (@jen_lilley) October 13, 2017

Ok. The shoe was most definitely grey/teal… and then I stared at it for a minute trying to convince myself otherwise… now its pink/white — Tom Giles (@TomGilesNBCS) October 12, 2017

deadass looked at this earlier, saw grey and mint. looked at it again just now and as i stared it slowly transitioned to pink and white???? pic.twitter.com/GpeEcS3h0h — elle (@hunified) October 13, 2017

This is too stressful. Let us know what you think. We’ll be somewhere gathering our thoughts.

