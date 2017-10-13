Home > Entertainment

Eyes Playing Tricks: The Internet Debates The Color Of Another Clothing Item

Stressed.

Adrian Moore

Posted 1 hour ago

stressed-out woman

Source: jonya / Getty

Remember this…

We apologize now if we’re bringing up traumatic memories trying to decide whether the dress was white and gold, or black and blue.

But, now we have another mystery to solve. Everyone meet The Shoe.

Off the top, you might think you know what color it is, but if we learned anything form the dress, we know there’s room for doubt.

Is the shoe grey and teal, or pink and white? The Internet chimed in.

This is too stressful. Let us know what you think. We’ll be somewhere gathering our thoughts.

