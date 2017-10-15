Home > News

Did You Know: iOS 11 Lets You Record Your Screen?

In a few touches, you can create a video of whatever scrolls across your screen.

Posted 4 hours ago

Apple Unveils New Software For iPhone And iPad

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

There’s one feature of the new iOs update that isn’t getting enough attention:

You can now capture videos from your iPhone screen.

Here’s how you do it:

Open Settings >>> Control Center >>> Customize Controls then tap the green plus button next to Screen Recording.

You can also narrate audio over the recording. When you’re done, the video will save directly to your camera roll.

The Screen Recording tool will definitely elevate the screenshot game, so don’t get caught slipping in the group chat.

 

