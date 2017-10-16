Home > Entertainment

These Tweets Perfectly Describe What It’s Like Having The Monday Blues

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Posted 7 hours ago

A young businessman crying with his face in his hands

Source: Yuri Arcurs / Getty

After spending two and a half days relaxing and doing things on your own time, having a case of the blues on Monday is to be expected.

Check out these tweets that perfectly describe what it feels like to endure the low-spirited, mundane feels that  come up in anticipation for the first day of the business week.

You are not alone in your hate for Mondays.

 

First Of All, Your Entire Timeline Is Probably This Same Exact Joke

Twitter continues to be a place of wonder, but one thing is for sure--once the people of Twitter.com get ahold of a joke, it's not dying any time soon. The latest joke to monopolize all of twitter is the "first of all" formula, which if you have't seen....it probably means you don't have an account. Don't worry, it'll come to Facebook next month. The jokes are flying and they're all at the expense of...well, pretty much everyone. The "first of all" joke is the perfect way to subtweet somebody in your life all while making everyone else on the timeline nod their head agreeing. Take a look at some of the funniest "first of all" tweets and take solace in the fact that everyone is going through the same struggles as you. Take a quick break on this Monday to read some of the funniest "first of all" jokes that the people of Twitter have to offer

